Michigan State confident in goal from beginning of year: add hardware, hang a banner

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, the 33-year-old scored the opener in a 2-0 second-leg victory to send the Bundesliga giants through to the quarter-finals. The Cameroon international benefited from a defensive mistake from 17-year-old substitute El Chadaille Bitshiabu to score just past the hour mark before Serge Gnabry put the seal on another European failure for the big-spending French club. Bitshiabu, who had only come on at half-time to replace Nordi Mukiele - who lasted just nine minutes himself after replacing the injured Marquinhos - tried to play out from the left-back position but put Marco Verratti under pressure and he was robbed by Thomas Muller.