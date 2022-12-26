Michigan Police Arrest Gift-Stealing Grinch Following Chase in Reed City

A Grinch was located and arrested by officers of the Osceola County sheriff’s office in Reed City, Michigan, on Christmas day, according to a Facebook post.

In a holiday video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the famous Dr Seuss character is seen running from and taunting the officers before being chased down and handcuffed.

“Grinch that was running around Reed City today was located and arrested for outstanding warrants for larceny of gifts. Currently lodged in the Osceola County Jail,” the post said. Credit: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan via Storyful