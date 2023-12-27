Michigan’s path to CFP littered with controversy, questions, and resilience
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz traces the Wolverines tumultuous season and details the hurdles Michigan overcame in becoming the top seed in the College Football Playoff.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
With their playoff hopes fading, the Denver Broncos will sit Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may not be a Super Bowl favorite. But the Bills are certainly on the doorstep of the NFL postseason.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
Following social media backlash after the Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on the active roster last week, the quarterback finally decided to set the record straight. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he asked the Jets to revert him back to injured reserve after both sides decided he wouldn’t play again this season. The Jets ultimately chose to place Rodgers ...
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
Rookie sensation Tommy DeVito was benched at halftime of the Giants' loss against the Eagles that eliminated them from playoff contention.
DALLAS (AP) — The NBA on Wednesday approved the sale of controlling interest of the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands casino company. The deal was approved just shy of a month since the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club. The purchase is in the valuation range of $3.5 billion. Patrick Dumont, Adelson’s son-in-law and president and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Sands company, will
Four bowl games highlight the Wednesday college football action between Christmas and New Year's. A look at the matchups and breakdowns of each game.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
The singer and NFL star's parents chatted before the Christmas Day game, a photo captured by a Chiefs fan shows
Jim Harbaugh was close to being fired after Michigan lost four of six games in 2020. But now he has led the program to arguably its greatest heights.
A California man stumbled upon every baseball fans’ dream in an old tobacco tin he discovered at his father’s home.
Professional hot take performance-artist Skip Bayless, who for years has been going after LeBron James, has set his sights on a new ratings booster: Taylor Swift. Yesterday, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were being beaten by the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, the Fox Sports talking head found time to tweet about …
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the team for his actions during the coin toss preceding a 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Alexander was being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at Minnesota (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes. Although
Michael Mann's Ferrari recreates a bygone—and often deadly—age of motorsports, including a catastrophic accident that shook auto racing to its core.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.