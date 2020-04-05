Michigan Nurse Demonstrates How Easy Coronavirus Cross-Contamination Can Be

Frustrated by seeing shoppers improperly using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, former ER nurse Molly Lixey took to Facebook to warn people about cross-contamination.

In the video recorded from her home in Saginaw, Michigan, Lixey simulates a trip to the grocery store and uses paint to represent germs, demonstrating how easy it is to spread germs through phones and car doors even while wearing gloves.

Lixey, who now works in an infusion clinic, told Storyful that it terrifies her “to think people believe they safe only because they are wearing gloves,” and not being aware they could be harming themselves or others.

People are “so fearful right now they will do anything to protect themselves, but it’s important they do so properly,” she added. Credit: Molly Lixey via Storyful