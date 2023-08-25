Michigan names six team captains for 2023 football season
Michigan announced six team captains for the 2023 football season on Thursday.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Jerry Jones on the Brandin Cooks piloting Micah Parsons: “One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with him.”
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
Nick Bosa, 25, is coming off of a season in which he led the league in sacks with 18.5 and won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The architect posted a rendering on Instagram.
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
Jared Goff and Jamaal Williams are among those worthy of strong consideration as team owners head into their draft parties.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced Wednesday he is stepping away from football. The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft. “I've been searching my heart for what to do,” Davis wrote in his announcement on his Instagram page. “And I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.” Davis did not use the wor
Following a four-week summer shutdown, Formula One fires up this weekend at Verstappen’s home round in the Netherlands.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Camryn Rogers feels that much more confident ahead of next summer's Olympics now that she's a world champion. Rogers won the gold medal in the women's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, becoming the second Canadian woman to win gold at the worlds. Perdita Felicien, who won the 100-metre hurdles in 2003, was the first. Rogers' first throw of 77.22 metres stood as the winner. No other thrower hit the 77-metre mark. “I am so excited," Rogers
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.