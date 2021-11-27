Michigan Fans Flood Football Field Following Win Against Ohio

Football fans flooded the field at the University of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 27, following a significant win for Michigan Wolverines against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The win for Michigan ended a decade-long, eight-game losing streak against Ohio State University. The annual showdown between the two Midwestern colleges was deemed by ESPN in 2000 to be the greatest sporting rivalry of the 20th century.

This footage, taken by Instagram user @rdk_transport_mike shows fans singing and cheering as they celebrated the win in snowy conditions.

It was the first win against Ohio State for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who signed a four-year contract extension in January. Credit: @rdk_transport_mike via Storyful