Michigan Animal Rescue League taking donations to feed pets Thanksgiving meals

The Canadian Press

COOMBS, B.C. — Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skilfuly avoiding all attempts to trap it. Gary Shade, co-founder of Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island, says his organization has provided a large trap and camera to try to catch the animal that has approached other dogs and horses over 68 hectares near Coombs, B.C. He says it's believed the approximately 68