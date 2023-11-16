Michigan Animal Rescue League taking donations to feed pets Thanksgiving meals
An animal shelter in Pontiac is reaching out to fill the plates of cats and dogs with pet-friendly Thanksgiving meals.
An animal shelter in Pontiac is reaching out to fill the plates of cats and dogs with pet-friendly Thanksgiving meals.
COOMBS, B.C. — Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skilfuly avoiding all attempts to trap it. Gary Shade, co-founder of Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island, says his organization has provided a large trap and camera to try to catch the animal that has approached other dogs and horses over 68 hectares near Coombs, B.C. He says it's believed the approximately 68
Finney the Jack Russell Terrier likely survived by drinking from streams and eating small animals, one rescuer said.
Nearly half of those affected by the Canadian salmonella outbreak are children aged 5 and under.
From Tile Trackers and custom magnets to scalp scratchers and hot sauces, these are the 34 best stocking stuffers for adults in 2023. Oh, and one more thing — they're all under $50.
The 6-year-old dog got to explore outside during a “foster field trip,” the shelter showed in a heartwarming video.
Amazon Canada's early Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 17, but shoppers can already save big on dozens of items.
Get a sneak peek at the hottest tech deals of the year, with even more Best Buy Black Friday offers to come.
From Monopoly and Clue to Codenames and Ticket to Ride, Walmart has the best deals on board games for everyone on your list.
Teachers and nurses love these comfy sneakers — and they have the podiatrist seal of approval.
Holiday shopping and holiday shipping are hectic and expensive even in the best of times -- and these are hardly the best of times. Container shortages, labor shortages, backlogged ports and...
If you have an online shopping habit, you're not alone. According to a list of top e-commerce statistics from Forbes, 79% of shoppers shop online at least once per month. That's likely because it's so...
And the presenter got in on the fun herself, too.
The body of a 71-year-old hiker who went missing in August was found in the southern Colorado mountains and his loyal terrier, which had survived in the wilderness, was still at his side, a rescue group said.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
Shoppers say the RoC formula gave them visibly plumper, more hydrated skin — it's worth a try at nearly 50% off.
Get ahead of the craze with steep savings on Casper, Zwilling, Le Creuset, Caraway, Our Place and more.
These gifts for pet parents will make them and maybe their pets happy, too. The post The best gifts for pet parents that aren’t just leashes and dog toys appeared first on In The Know.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
Here's a refresher on the dos and don'ts of hiking with your pet.
The humane society is not accepting owner-surrenders until December 1st, after several dogs were diagnosed with a highly-contagious disease.