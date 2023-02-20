Michelle Yeoh says Asians on screen should be 'normal'

STORY: Wearing a light pink, satin suit with waterfall sleeves, the actor told Reuters that despite her nomination, she believes there is still a long way to go for Asian actors on the big screen.

The Malaysian actor also said she would like to see more Asians, particularly women, behind the camera, as well as on screen.

Yeoh has been nominated for her role in Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

Her "Everything" co-star Ke Huy Quan also spoke about turning out for the event, saying "I didn’t think any of this was possible after stepping away from acting for more than 20 years ."