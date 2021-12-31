Michelle: Hope For 2022

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game. Hughes finished with two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, rookie Dawson Mercer and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils, who earned their second straight win after dropping six in a row. New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharanovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation. Connor