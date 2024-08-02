Michael Toglia’s two-run home run (19)
Michael Toglia belts a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Rockies an early 2-0 lead
A jury had previously found that the NFL had violated federal antitrust laws with its Sunday Ticket package.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about all the action from the United States successful group stages in the 2024 Olympics, the club friendlies happening in the U.S. and an awkward substation with Korbin Albert.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
The Chargers say Justin Herbert will be in a boot for two weeks.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Giorgia Villa won a silver in the team competition with Italy, but her parmesan sponsorship means she was already a winner.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get together and throw a few QBs in the confidence meter before giving their way too early Super Bowl LIX picks.
Zhanle broke his own world record, the first to be broken in the pool so far at these Paris Games
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
Huske missed gold by just .13, getting out-touched by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed to media we'll have to wait just a bit longer to see new-look Chicago.