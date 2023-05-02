Michael Porter Jr. with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

With the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning, we rank the eight remaining teams.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic have been married since October 2020
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
A $97 million contract extension will make LeBron James the NBA's highest-paid player of all-time and allow him to continue to live it up.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry meet for fifth time in the playoffs; first time before the NBA Finals. What to expect in the Lakers-Warriors series.
The Apple TV+ and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated landed in Toronto, part of Hot Docs, before its release on Apple's streaming platform in July.
The Heat and Knicks are both facing the prospect of playing Game 2 without injured All-Stars.
Which celebrities are Lakers fans? These ones showed up in support during the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Where was the pace the Kings showed at Chase Center in Game 6? Where were Kings defenders flying at the Warriors, contesting every pass and shot?
The Warriors live in this exhausting fishbowl of pressure, expectations and champagne, yet somehow managed to show more energy than the youthful bunch.
The Boston Celtics are in a great spot as their second round begins.
The Nuggets took over down the stretch after trailing early in the fourth quarter.
The WNBA star and her wife Cherelle stepped out alongside each other on the event's red carpet for the first time
Stephen Curry's 50-point performance vs. the Kings was the most points scored ever in a Game 7 by any player in history. Take a look at the top 20 Game 7 scoring performances of all time. LeBron James was the only player to crack the list more than once.
The Phoenix Suns' star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton looked mighty average in their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now it's gut check time when the Suns try to even the series in Game 2 on Monday in Denver. There's certainly reason to believe the Suns have what it takes to bounce back. Phoenix lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round before reeling off four straight wins to advance. “This group has been here already so we understand w
The celebrities for Game 7 between Golden State and Sacramento included Arik Armstead and Hasan Minhaj.
Northwestern rewarded coach Chris Collins for a bounce-back season and the school's second NCAA tournament appearance with a three-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced on Monday. Collins is the only coach in the program's 118-year history to lead Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament. Collins split Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Purdue's Matt Painter.
Randle re-injured his ankle during the Knicks' Wednesday win over the Cavaliers.
The Game 7 loss marks the end of the Kings’ return to the playoffs. Before this year, the team’s last appearance was in 2006.