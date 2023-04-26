Michael Porter Jr. with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler insists that Playoff Jimmy — the moniker that he has now, whether he wants it or not — isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He has scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs — the most recent one coming Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lea