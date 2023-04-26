Michael Porter Jr. with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Young torched the Celtics late as Boston blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead in a potential closeout game at home.
Here’s what we know about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the possibility of him returning during the Kings’ playoff series against the Warriors.
On the latest Hustle Play, Chris Boucher explains why he thinks players off the Raptors bench should have received more playing time throughout the season. He also weighs in on Masai Ujiri saying he disliked watching the Raptors. Full episode will be posted on Wednesday.
When LeBron James got back to the Los Angeles locker room after Game 4, his fellow Lakers greeted him with a symphony of bleats. James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The 38-year-old James also grabbed a career playoff-high 20 rebounds for the first 20-20 game of his 20-year career.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's game for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star James in the groin, following days of trash talk
The MVP favorite missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter that Udoka has a new job
Heat’s Adebayo having difficulty with Bucks’ size
The LA Lakers need just one more win to progress in the playoffs after another fine showing from LeBron James.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo is expected to undergo his third major knee surgery in just more than four years this week. But Oladipo plans to continue his NBA playing career.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler insists that Playoff Jimmy — the moniker that he has now, whether he wants it or not — isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He has scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs — the most recent one coming Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lea
Fox fractured the index finger on his shooting hand in Game 4.
Keen to avoid being swept by the West's top seeds, the Minnesota Timberwolves found enough to get a morale-boosting win on Sunday.