Michael Porter Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 01/23/2021
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.
Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.
Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.
Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.
The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.
Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.
The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.
Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.
The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.
Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.
Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.
There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.
Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.
Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Both players scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals, while Wheeler had three assists. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa in the loss. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals. Dadonov tied the game a little over four minutes into the period. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Earlier today, the Jets acquired centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic...Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press
Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press
The Nets had to hold off a shorthanded Heat team.
The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving took over late and had 28 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame Bam Adebayo’s career-high 41 points to beat the Miami Heat 128-124 on Saturday night. James Harden finished with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and the Nets won for the first time with their three superstars playing together. They lost consecutive games with dismal defensive efforts in Cleveland and barely got enough stops to hold off a short-handed Heat team that had been limited to 81 points a night earlier. But Irving helped pull them through, with 12 points in the final 5:48 after the Heat had erased nearly all of an 18-point deficit. Joe Harris added 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Brooklyn. Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson each had 18 for the Heat. Adebayo also had nine assists while blowing past his previous best scoring night of 30 points. 76ERS 114, PISTONS 110 DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped Philadelphia seal a victory over Detroit. Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Philadelphia is atop the Eastern Conference but didn’t push its lead over the last-place Pistons into double figures until early in the fourth quarter. That was when Dwight Howard’s dunk put the 76ers up 99-88. Detroit trailed 110-108 after Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, but Simmons calmly made two free throws to push the lead to four. Delon Wright’s layup made it 112-110, but Embiid closed the game out with his free throws and finished 12 of 17 from the line. Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Pistons. TIMBERWOLVES 120, PELICANS 110 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid scored 20 points and Minnesota beat New Orleans to snap a four-game losing streak. Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, and Jared Vanderbilt set career highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points. Eric Bledsoe added 28, and Zion Williamson had 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Associated Press