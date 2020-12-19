Michael Porter Jr. with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/18/2020
The Toronto Raptors lost their third and final preseason game to the Miami Heat on Friday, with no real positive takeaways.
The NHL and NHLPA took another step towards a 2021 season, which is now subject to approval from the league's board of governors.
Gennadiy Golovkin discusses his victory over Kamil Szeremeta and who is next.
Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The 49ers will host their final game of the season in January in Arizona instead of in the Bay Area.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.
The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.
The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.
The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.
Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team.After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.“Coming here is easy,” Irving said. “Basketball’s the easy part. It’s the external stuff.”Irving’s full game was on display.He knocked down a 3-pointer over Semi Ojeleye from the left wing after creating a smidgeon of space with a pump fake. He drove the lane and canned a 15-foot step-back jumper with Jaylen Brown draped over him. And he delivered a picture-perfect pass to teammate Kevin Durant for another bucket.“It’s like going to another day at the job,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have relationships with guys here.”Kyrie's mother, Elizabeth Irving, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and Kyrie was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony. Native Americans practice “smudging,” which is a spiritual ritual to "cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom," according to WebMD."Just to cleanse the energy," Irving said after the game.Irving opted out in the summer of 2019 and was heckled persistently when he returned to Boston with the Nets, though he didn’t play because of a sore shoulder. There were no fans in the new Boston Garden on Friday night, and his introduction was greeted with a faint, fake cheer.NETS 113, CELTICS 89At Boston, Kevin Durant was 9 of 16 from the floor and scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 18 points as the Nets jumped out to a 62-44 halftime lead and didn't look back. Jarrett Allen had nine points and 11 rebounds in the victory.“Those guys are in a good position to start the season,” coach Steve Nash said of Durant and Irving. “Obviously it's not ideal. But considering what we’ve been able to put together here in 18 days, couldn’t ask for much more.”Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Jaylen Brown added 16 but the Celtics couldn't get much of a contribution with from anyone else and continued to struggle without injured point guard Kemba Walker on the court.HEAT 117, RAPTORS 105In Tampa, Fla., the Raptors made their debut in their temporary home, but KZ Okpala scored 24 points and Max Strus added 22 as the Heat pulled away in the second half to win.Okpala and Strus both made six 3’s for Miami. Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo scored 13 points and Tyler Herro scored 10.Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out both Heat preseason games.Kyle Lowry made his preseason debut and scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Chris Boucher had 11 for Toronto. A handful of fans were at the game, some waving Canadian flags in tribute.The Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship banner was hanging from the rafters when they walked onto the floor of Amalie Arena.76ERS 113, PACERS 107At Indianapolis, the 76ers got 15 points and five assists from Shake Milton and defeated the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons chipped in with nine points and eight assists.Furkah Korkmaz and Dwight Howard each added 14 points for Philadelphia.Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes to lead to the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 for Indiana, which was limited to 37% per cent shooting from the field.KNICKS 119, CAVALIERS 83In New York, Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and Kevin Knox knocked down 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Knicks routed the Cavaliers.New York shot 51.7% from 3-point range to run away early. Quickly and Reggie Bullock combined to hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts in the win.The Cavaliers got 19 points from Cedi Osman but finished with 21 turnovers while shooting 39.1%.BULLS 105, THUNDER 103At Oklahoma City, Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and Zach LaVine added 20 and the Bulls outscored the Thunder 34-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City.The Bulls won despite shooting 26.8% from 3-point range.PELICANS 127, BUCKS 113At New Orleans, Kris Middleton made 9 of 16 shots and finished with 29 points, but the Bucks still lost to the Pelicans without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back.Zion Williamson was dominant with 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season. Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight assists and Eric Bledsoe added 14 points to help lead the Pelicans to a strong outing in their final preseason game.“It’s just tight, just a little bit of starting camp and getting in shape and all kind of the normal stuff,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo’s back. “I think we’re very hopeful it will resolve and not be any issue.”NUGGETS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 96At Denver, the Nuggets got 24 points from Paul Millsap and 20 points and nine rebounds from Michael Porter Jr. in a rout of the Trail Blazers.Millsap was 9 of 13 from the field and Nuggets had just nine turnovers. Bol Bol had a big game for Denver with 16 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored 14 points and six rebounds in just 16 minutes of action in his final tuneup before the start of the regular season.C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points on 8-of-20 shooting and Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points in the loss.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Canadian Chuba Hubbard has secured some high-powered representation to negotiate his first NFL contract. The former Oklahoma State running back has joined forces with Athletes First, a California-based firm that represents Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C. Last year it had eight players taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft -- the most of any sports agency -- including quarterback Justin Herbert (sixth overall to the L.A. Chargers) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 to Arizona Cardinals). On Saturday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced prior to the Cowboys' game versus Baylor that Hubbard had opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Hubbard confirmed that via Twitter on Sunday. The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard, of Sherwood Park, Alta., hadn't played since OSU's 41-13 loss to Oklahoma on Nov, 21 due to an ankle injury. Last year, Hubbard ran for an FBS-high 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns but opted to remain at school rather than declare for the 2020 NFL draft. In seven games this year, Hubbard had 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs. The burning question remains whether Hubbard's declaration comes a year too late considering he averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2019. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Hubbard fourth on his running back list behind Najee Harris (Alabama), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Javonte Williams (North Carolina). --- TOP HONOURS: Alaric Jackson, Iowa's towering six-foot-six, 315-pound senior left tackle, was named a first-team All Big-10 selection. The Hawkeyes (6-2) were scheduled to complete their regular season Saturday against Michigan (2-4) but that game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa will now await a potential bowl selection. In October, Jackson, of Windsor, Ont., was ranked No. 1 in the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-20 list for the 2021 CFL draft. Four Canadians were named to the second All-Big 12 squad. Hubbard and OSU teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary got the nod. Ogbongbemiga, a six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker, has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., had 61 tackles (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a team-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back at Illinois (2-5), was named a third-team All-Big 10 selection, Brown, of London, Ont., is the Illini's rushing leader with 510 yards on 93 carries (5.5-yard average) with two TDs while adding five receptions for 30 yards. Brown ran for 70 yards on 14 carries in Illinois' 28-10 loss to No., 14 Northwestern last weekend. The Illini are scheduled to visit Penn State (3-5) on Saturday. Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a defensive lineman with the Central Michigan Chippewas, captured All-MAC first-team honours. The six-foot-four, 305-pound Diallo had 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman at Eastern Michigan (2-4), was named to the All-MAC third team. The Bromont, Que., native started all six games at left guard for the Eagles, who accumulated 776 yards rushing this season and scored 11 of their 23 TDs on the ground. --- CHAMPIONSHIP QUEST: For the second time in three years, the Buffalo Bulls came up short in the Mid-American Conference championship game. The Ball State Cardinals defeated Buffalo 38-28 in the final Friday night in Detroit. The loss was the first of the season for the Bulls, who finished atop the East Division with a 5-0 record. The Bulls were making their third conference championship appearance overall, winning in 2008. Buffalo lost the '18 final 30-29 to Northern Illinois as the Huskies (7-5) outscored the Bulls (10-2) 13-0 in the fourth quarter to register the upset win. On Friday night, Ball State outscored Buffalo 28-7 in the second quarter for a 35-21 half-time advantage Dominic Johnson, a six-foot-five, 220-pound redshirt senior from Windsor, Ont., was a starting receiver with the Bulls who also experienced the team's 2018 heart-breaking loss. He had five catches for 43 yards this season -- his second as a receiver after initially coming to Buffalo as a quarterback. He's one of four Canadians on Buffalo's roster. The others include: sophomore tight Cole Burniston of Grimsby, Ont., and offensive linemen Deondre Doiron (freshman) and Gabe Wallace (sophomore) from London, Ont., and Salmon Arm, B.C., respectively. --- SUN BELT CO-WINNERS: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Sun Belt championship game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) and No. 17 Louisiana (9-1). The contest was slated for Saturday but the cancellation came following a positive COVID-19 test within Coastal Carolina's program. Due to contact tracing, it was determined an entire position group would be unable to play due to possible exposure. So the determination was made that the two schools would share the 2020 championship. Coastal Carolina was preparing to make its first appearance in the conference final since coming aboard in 2017. Enock Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt junior linebacker/defensive back from Lachine., Que., has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Chanticleers. He's accumulated 66 tackles (team-high 41 solo, nine for a loss) with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery. Also on Coastal Carolina's roster is Montreal's Wilt Gabe II, a six-foot-three, 240-pound sophomore defensive lineman. --- OTHER FINALS: The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) faces Florida (8-2) in the SEC championship game Saturday night in Atlanta. Alabama comes in off a 52-3 victory over Arkansas last week while Florida suffered a stunning 37-34 loss to LSU (4-5). Tide coach Nick Saban is chasing a sixth SEC title in nine seasons. John Metchie III, a six-foot, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Brampton, Ont., had five catches for 72 yards against Arkansas. This season, Metchie has 40 receptions for 720 yards (18-yard average) with six TDs. There'll also be an interesting matchup Saturday in the ACC final between No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1). The Irish won the earlier meeting this season 47-40 in double overtime but the Tigers were minus quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Receiver Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman from Brooks, Alta., is on Clemson's roster. And No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) hosts the No. 20 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1) in the American Athletic Conference championship Saturday. Bruno Labelle, a six-foot-four, 248-pound senior tight end from Montreal, will suit up for the Bearcats. --- HULA BOWL INVITE: Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste has been invited to the 2021 Hula Bowl. The six-foot-three, 205-pound Montreal native had 10 tackles (three solo) in four games this season for the Minnesota Gophers (3-3). St-Juste transferred to Minnesota in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Michigan. He played his freshman season in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 with the Wolverines. The Hula Bowl is slated for Jan. 31, 2021 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. --- EARLY SIGNING DAY: The NCAA early signing period began Wednesday, with a number of Canadians committing south of the border. Among the early commits was Logan Taylor, a six-foot-seven, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bridgewater, N.S., who'll attend Virginia after playing high-school football in Alexandria, Va. Albert Reese IV, a six-foot-seven, 315-pound offensive lineman from Edmonton, committed to Mississippi State. Reese attended high school in Clearwater, Fla. Toronto native Brendon Barrow, a five-foot-eight, 180-pound running back at Clearwater Academy, opted for Stanford while Malcolm Bell, a six-foot-two, 170-pound defensive back from Lachine, Que., decided upon UConn. Tristan Michaud, a six-foot-six, 200-pound receiver from Mississauga, Ont., is off to Iowa State while Phil Jeffs, a six-foot-six, 280-pound offensive lineman also from Mississauga, will attend UMass. Other commitments (according to canadafootballchat.com) include: Receiver Nickolas Tshivuadi of Edmonton (University of South Florida); Edmonton defensive back Cyrus McGarrell (Northern Illinois); tight end Antonio Corsi of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive end Zachary Lytle (Dartmouth); linebacker Darius McKenzie of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive lineman Nathan Carabatsakis (Robert Morris); defensive back Ethan Yip of Surrey, B.C. (William & Mary); receiver Nathan Demontagnac of Burlington, Ont., (North Dakota); defensive back Shakespeare Louis of Ottawa (Robert Morris); defensive lineman Tristan Marois of Saint-Bruno, Que., (Robert Morris); and defensive lineman Ebenezer Dibula of Ottawa (Bethune Cookman). --- SEASON FINALE: Canadian receiver Josh Palmer and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-6) will cap their season hosting No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) on Saturday. The game was rescheduled from Nov. 14. Tennessee is coming off a 42-17 win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Palmer, a six-foot-two, 210-pound senior from Brampton, registered four catches for 53 yards for the Volunteers. Palmer, who has been invited to the Senior Bowl, has 30 catches (tied for the team lead) for 420 yards and four TDs (both tops among Vols receivers). POINT AFTER: Isaiah Bagnah, a six-foot-four, 244-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Lethbridge, Alta., had four tackles (two solo, two for a loss) and two sacks in Boise State's 17-9 win over Wyoming last weekend. The Broncos (5-1) face No. 24 San Jose State (6-0) on Saturday . . . Jared Wayne had five receptions for 60 yards as Pitt (6-5) registered a season-ending 34-20 win over Georgia Tech. Wayne, a six-foot-three, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Peterborough, Ont., recorded 21 catches for 326 yards and a TD in eight games . . . Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound junior linebacker from Ottawa, had seven tackles, 0.5 for a loss, in Penn State's 39-24 win last weekend over Michigan State. Jonathan Sutherland, five-foot-11, 202-pound redshirt junior safety also from Ottawa had three tackles, 1.5 for a loss and half a sack. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Hubbard didn't declare for the 2019 draft. In fact, he didn't declare for the 2020 draft.
"Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K."
Ball State was a two-touchdown underdog against undefeated Buffalo, but Mike Neu’s team was able to pull off the 38-28 upset.
TORONTO — Each time Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has made a pitch to free agents this off-season, there's one topic he's known will come up.“The number one question is if we’re going to play in Toronto,” Montoyo said Friday. “That’s rightly so. Our answer is, ‘Yeah, we’re hoping so.'”So far, it’s hope and not certainty for the Blue Jays, who have yet to receive clearance to host games at Rogers Centre. Although Canadian officials allowed the Blue Jays to host their summer training camp in Toronto last July, a request to play regular season games north of the border was denied. That left the Blue Jays scrambling to find a solution just days before the season opener. Toronto played on the road for more than two weeks before moving to Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate.With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the U.S.-Canada border remains closed for nonessential travel. The Toronto Raptors have relocated to Tampa, Florida, for the upcoming NBA season.In a Dec. 11 conference call, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro shared Montoyo’s optimism about playing games at Rogers Centre in 2021 but said he won’t demand a firm answer from Canadian officials before his team meets in Dunedin, Florida, for spring training.“I just wouldn’t want to paint us in that corner,” Shapiro said. “I feel like there could be circumstances where the guidance that we’re getting from government bodies and public health are, 'Hey give us another two weeks, three weeks and we’ll have a better idea.’ It feels like weeks are going to be meaningful in making those decisions.”If the Blue Jays don’t get permission to play in Toronto, they might choose to start in Dunedin, where the stadium was recently renovated and a brand new complex just opened its doors.“It might be one of the best in the United States right now,” Montoyo said about the new facility. “Having a complex like that, it makes it easier if we have to go that route.”Whenever the Blue Jays make it back to Rogers Centre, they’ll play on a new surface. Shapiro said the team is replacing the current artificial turf because of wear and tear. The new surface will be permanently attached to the stadium floor. The change improves player safety by eliminating the seams required to join together the many pieces of the current removable surface.Montoyo also said Friday that he hasn’t ruled out another defensive switch for young slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who played first base in 2020 but is currently playing third in the Dominican Winter League."The door is open for him to come back to third base because you don’t close the door on a talent like that,” Montoyo said.ROSTER MOVES: INF Richard Ureña, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White agreed to minor league contracts. Toronto says all three will report to major league spring training. The 24-year-old Ureña returns to the Blue Jays after spending the 2020 season with Baltimore. The Dominican switch-hitter batted .243 in 30 games for Toronto in 2019. Wall, 25, batted .304 in 14 spring training games for the Blue Jays last season and was invited to summer camp at Rogers Centre before spending the regular season at the club’s alternate training site in Rochester, New York. The 30-year-old White played nine games for the SK Wyverns in South Korea last year. He had a triple, home run, and four RBIs. The first baseman played 83 games for Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers during 2019. He has a .236 batting average with 26 homers and 103 RBIs in 256 big league games.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Rays sign Michael Wacha to a one-year deal, plus Charlie Montoyo gives an update on the Blue Jays' offseason on this edition of FastCast
The Blazers haven't posted a losing season in four years after the football team was revived.
Golovkin, who made a record 21st successful middleweight title defense, was never challenged.