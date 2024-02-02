Michael Penix Jr. reflects on college career ahead of Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Draft

The Canadian Press

A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c