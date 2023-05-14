Michael Pérez's four hit game

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of