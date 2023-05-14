Michael Pérez's four hit game
Michael Pérez racks up four hits and scores a run against the Nationals
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
Where do the Maple Leafs go from here?
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick and the No. 54 Camry of rookie Ty Gibbs — failed pre-race inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway. Both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and had a crew […]
Heat’s Heat Kyle Lowry continues to play well in postseason
Dustin Johnson finally looks to be getting his game back together, posting a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Johnson, a two-time major winner and former No. 1 player in the world, won the points title in LIV Golf's final season. Johnson was at 14-under 126, two shots ahead of Branden Grace of South Africa.
Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and the Weeknd want to be the next owner of the Ottawa Senators. Why?
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series. The Oilers need a win at home Sunday to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 finale in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Edmonton is the lone Canadian NHL club left in Stanley Cup contention this year and faces an uphill battle to stay in it. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shifted attention away from that scenario Saturday to the Golden Knights trying to become the first team in the series to wi
LONDON (AP) — Wrexham's Hollywood owners got their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England's fifth tier. And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. “Never a doubt,” twee
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group
RIGA, Latvia — MacKenzie Weegar scored and added two assists as Canada beat Slovenia 5-2 on Sunday at the men's world hockey championship. Michael Carcone, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Milan Lucic also scored for Canada (2-0-0) and Jack McBain added a goal and an assist. “We keep talking about how we want to get better every day," said head coach André Tourigny. "We were able to accomplish a lot in terms of our structure, which is something we need to continue to improve. "We had a few important p
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots in Tampere. Teemu Hartikainen gave the hosts a 1-0 lead late in the opening period on a power play before Ganthier tied it from the left circle in the second. O'Çonnor and Tuch completed the rally midwa
Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League ended at St Mary’s on Saturday in front of their most famous fan, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.