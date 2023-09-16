Michael Massey's solo homer (14)
Michael Massey swats a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the 8th, giving the Royals a 4-1 over the Astros
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
Bryan Shelton, father and coach of Ben Shelton, calls out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian imitated his son's phone celebration when he beat him in the U.S. Open semis.
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
Alex Rodriguez enjoyed "Queen for a Day" status during a visit to DEA offices.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. The righty was active for Friday's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season. Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts. Toronto si
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her second baby over the summer, never officially retired from tennis
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Xander Schauffele might already have written Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team speech. The reigning Olympic champion has declared that it will take “nothing special” for Team USA to win in Rome in two weeks’ time, despite the Americans not prevailing on European soil for 30 years.
The Oilers have yet to reach the mountaintop in the Connor McDavid era, but there are plenty of players doing their part.
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
The Eagles produced 259 rushing yards in the Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night.