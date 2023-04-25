Michael Maine named acting superintendent of Martin County schools

PureWow

Prince William stood in silence this morning to honor soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Today, the Prince of Wales attended the Anzac Day ceremony held at Hyde Park in London. In case you are unfamiliar with the holiday, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for every Australian and New Zealand soldier who has died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. A stand-out in a series of photos shared on the royal couple’s Instagram page, the first haunting pic in the slideshow