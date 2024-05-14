Michael Lorenzen completes seven scoreless innings
Michael Lorenzen strikes out Kyle Manzardo looking, stranding a runner on third and completing seven scoreless innings
Michael Lorenzen strikes out Kyle Manzardo looking, stranding a runner on third and completing seven scoreless innings
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of
Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman move aside – this might be the most gruesome leg break in MMA history.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
Mike Tyson was once the baddest man on the planet as the heavyweight boxing champion. But at age 57, and better known for his roles in such projects as The Hangover films and the Mike Tyson Mysteries TV series over the last 19 years, Tyson has raised concerns that he’s making a big mistake by …
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy secretly married in 2022
Paul Maurice is in his second season coaching the Florida Panthers, trying to guide them to a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. It was pointed out to him not long ago that, in his current profession, two years seems like an eternity. Such is the life he chose. “Tough business,” Maurice said. “Could have been a doctor.” Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching, and the turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild. In the four biggest U.S. pro
Neihaus said “hundreds and hundreds” of trees along the course were downed, snapped or shredded by the winds.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall share two daughters and a son, and the doting mum made a rare appearance with little Lucas, three, at the Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Novak Djokovic says he felt hampered by the after-effects of being hit on the head by a bottle as he fell to a shock Italian Open defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.
EDMONTON — He's played just six NHL playoff games, but Arturs Silovs is already earning a reputation for stepping up in big moments. The Vancouver Canucks' rookie goalie put in another impressive performance on Sunday, making 42 saves and backstopping his team to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in second-round playoff action. The victory gave Vancouver a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven matchup. "The kid has given us game," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said of the netminder. "It’s a big stage
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.
It will be a high-profile rematch from late in the 2023 season.
There is currently no love lost between Ryan Blaney and William Byron, as the reigning champ blames the Hendrick driver for his second DNF of the season.
It wouldn't be a true Tyson Fury fight week without some drama involving his father John Fury.