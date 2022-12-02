Michael Jordan, Serena Williams sneakers up for auction
STORY: Sneakers worn and signed by Michael Jordan
are up for auction in New York
(Caitlin Donovan, Christie’s)
“We have two pairs of 1985 Jordan 1s. Nothing more iconic. That Jordan style is still celebrated and worn. Both pairs game worn, one pair signed. The estimates are $200-to-$300 thousand on our top lot and then $100-to-$200 thousand on our next top lot. Both Jordan 1s.”
They are featured in the inaugural sale
from a new department at Christe’s New York
called 'Sneakers, Streetwear & Collectibles'
Also up for auction are tennis
shoes worn by Serena Williams
They were designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh
and are expected to sell for $17,000 to $20,000
The sale closes December 6