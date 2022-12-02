Michael Jordan, Serena Williams sneakers up for auction

STORY: Sneakers worn and signed by Michael Jordan

are up for auction in New York

(Caitlin Donovan, Christie’s)

“We have two pairs of 1985 Jordan 1s. Nothing more iconic. That Jordan style is still celebrated and worn. Both pairs game worn, one pair signed. The estimates are $200-to-$300 thousand on our top lot and then $100-to-$200 thousand on our next top lot. Both Jordan 1s.”

They are featured in the inaugural sale

from a new department at Christe’s New York

called 'Sneakers, Streetwear & Collectibles'

Also up for auction are tennis

shoes worn by Serena Williams

They were designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh

and are expected to sell for $17,000 to $20,000

The sale closes December 6