Michael Harris II's RBI single
Michael Harris II hits an RBI single to left field to extend the Braves' lead to 4-0 in the top of the 2nd
There were 13 NFL preseason games on Saturday.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to clash Saturday in a high-stakes battle for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.