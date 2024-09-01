Michael Harris II's incredible catch
Michael Harris II makes an incredible catch, robbing a home run in the bottom of the 7th
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Week 1 is upon us and Thursday night offered up the first taste with a slate of 21 games.
Sanders threw for 445 yards and Hunter caught three TDs.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young talk about Anthony Edwards riling up NBA legends with his comments, favorites for the WNBA year-end awards and an offseason rumor about the Lakers and Luka Doncic.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.