Michael Conforto's two-run homer (9)
Michael Conforto crushes a solo home run into right-center field for his ninth home run to give the Giants a 2-1 lead in the 2nd inning
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Dalton Knecht, 23, was the oldest player selected in the draft when the Lakers picked him up at No. 17.
Fresh off a breakout season, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the lottery Wednesday night.
Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The heat index was well over 100 degrees in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon when the official collapsed on the field.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Scottie Barnes is officially the future of the Toronto Raptors after an All-Star season in 2023-24.