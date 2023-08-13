Michael Conforto's solo HR (15)
Michael Conforto rips a solo home run to center field, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass in his New Orleans preseason debut and rookie Blake Grupe kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the opening exhibition game for both clubs. Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes started but took just five snaps before Kansas City’s first drive ended with a failed fourth-and-1 play on a direct snap to reserve tight end Blake Bell. Carr looked comfortable taking his first live snaps in his new offense, completing six of eight passes for 70 yards on the game’s opening drive.
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
Meghan Markle took a stroll through Montecito, California, wearing warm layers in pale shades of tan, blue, and white.
Mark Zuckerberg is done trying to get Elon Musk to agree to fight.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
World number one Iga Swiatek lost 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in a match disrupted by novelty song Cotton Eye Joe.
Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best rounds of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
TORONTO — Carlos Alcaraz delivered the highlight-reel shot of the tournament on Friday night. Tommy Paul made sure it didn't matter. Alcaraz nearly turned their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open with a tweener winner that electrified the Sobeys Stadium crowd. He would go on to force a third set but it was Paul who took the decider for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. "I like playing anyone that's a big challenge," Paul said. The result ended the top-ranked Spaniard's 14-match winning streak a
The Duke of Sussex is in Singapore for a charity polo match but it seems he has family on his mind as he has bought gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Cameron Smith bounced back from his worst finish of the year with a 5-under 66 on Friday, giving him a one-shot lead over Charles Howell III at LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith finished 35th last week at The Greenbrier.
Nicky Lopez made MLB history on Saturday and afterward mentioned how difficult it was to leave the Royals.
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew's stadium, before Birmingham's game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship on Saturday A few hours earlier, Brady posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium, where he was pictured m
NFL players, especially linemen, lose a lot of weight after retirement with simple diet changes.
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
The top Premier League goalscorer currently registered to a club in the division is Mohamed Salah with 139 and after him comes Romelu Lukaku on 121 goals, for four different clubs. At 30 years old, he is now spending his week with the rest of the Chelsea squad outsiders.
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the quarter-final matches at the Women's World Cup.