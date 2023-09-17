Michael Conforto's sac fly
Michael Conforto lifts a sac fly to left field in the top of the 6th inning, plating Thairo Estrada, to cut the Giants' deficit to 4-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
TORONTO — Whit Merrifield's RBI single in the 13th inning gave the Blue Jays a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Rafael Devers had a two-run homer in the sixth inning to back Chris Sale's superb start for Boston (74-75). Pablo Reyes had an RBI single in the 12th inning. Sale flirted with a no-hitter, but ultimately allowed a run on two hits, striking out 10 over six innings. Relievers Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Chris Martin
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. His future is going to be a little different. Baldelli is going on paternity leave after Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. “We're excited. It's twins, and we didn't know what to expect and we didn't know or even anticipate making it this far,” Rocco Baldelli said. “So we've made it basically to the end of kind of the term that t
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
Kevin Gausman has been the one Blue Jay performing at a superstar level for most of 2023, but that hasn't been the case lately.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight innings after being struck by multiple foul tips. Baker needed attention from Toronto’s trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment. “You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”
MONTREAL — A 38-yard field goal in the dying seconds from Boris Bede secured a dramatic 23-20 win for the Toronto Argonauts over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday evening at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. With the victory, the Argonauts (11-1) clinched the East Division title for the third consecutive season and completed the season sweep over the Alouettes (6-7). “We’re going to make sure that we’re not rusty. We accomplished our second goal and now it’s time to get healthy, stay focused and
All the information you need to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
With the fantasy hockey season right around the corner, here are the most important lessons learned through various mock drafts.
Max Verstappen's historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc as Verstappen's Red Bull team had its worst qualifying results of the season.
HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany (AP) — German politicians published planned reforms to the country's sports system on Friday, seeking to stem a long-term slide down the Olympic medals table. The changes come less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup despite a key government-backed ranking listing the game as having the lowest potential for success of any sport on the Summer Olympic program. That increased calls to rethink the system. “German competitive sport is currently largely unable