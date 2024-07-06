Michael Conforto's RBI double
Michael Conforto lines an RBI double to right field, bringing the Giants within a run in the 7th
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The Summer of George is here.
Garcia issued an apology, with some qualifiers.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.