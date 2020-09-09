Michael Cohen says Trump was directly involved in ‘National Enquirer’ smears of 2016 opponents

Throughout the primary process of the 2016 presidential election, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, two of President Trump’s biggest obstacles on his way to the nomination, repeatedly found themselves on the cover of The National Enquirer accompanied by damning headlines. On Tuesday night, Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed that that was no accident. Cohen said that the tabloid worked with Trump to smear his opponents whenever they started rising in the polls. In fact, according to Cohen, Trump personally approved each story attacking the other candidates.