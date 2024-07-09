Michael Busch's solo home run (12)
Michael Busch sends a solo home run to right field, putting the Cubs on the board in the top of the 1st inning
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Keegan Bradley will lead the U.S. at Bethpage Black in 2025 as captain.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Falcons had everyone talking with their Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. additions.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.