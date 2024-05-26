Michael Busch's RBI single
Michael Busch lines an RBI single to center field, giving the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the 4th inning
Busch punted Stenhouse into the wall on lap 2.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Mother Nature turned out not to be a fan of Joe Buck.
Haliburton left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Stenhouse was fined $75,000 while two of his team's crew members were suspended.
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown filed for bankruptcy in federal court as he reportedly owes nearly $3 million to creditors. Brown made a reported $80 million during his 12-year career.
Garcia's earlier samples also tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine.
The bid to add an 11th team to the grid is reportedly getting personal.
Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.
Schumacher finished his career as the all-time leader in F1 driver's championships with seven. He hasn't been seen in public since sustaining brain damage in a 2013 skiing accident.
Davis wants to know why there's a problem with $100K sponsorships for Aces players while Caitlin Clark reportedly has an 8-figure deal with Nike.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.