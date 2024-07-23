Michael Busch makes a nice play
Michael Busch makes a nice play to get the final out of the top of the 2nd inning
Michael Busch makes a nice play to get the final out of the top of the 2nd inning
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
The Minnesota Vikings will honor Khyree Jackson with helmet decals this season. Coaches will wear matching pins. The rookie was killed in an automobile crash in early July.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
James, who is heading to his fourth and likely final Olympics, will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at an unprecedented Opening Ceremony.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Cobb has played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Porter pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.