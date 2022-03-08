  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Bunting
    Michael Bunting
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Video Transcript

- Let me tell you a story, all right? When the Leafs signed Michael Bunting over the off season, I believed-- I felt something there, and I had a feeling that this would end up being something great. I looked Michael Bunting straight in the eye, and I said, hey, this could be the start of something new, and it feels so right to be here with you. Yes, I just quoted High School Musical. Whatever.

Because months later, what happened? Yeah, Michael Bunting started on the second line, go to the first, down to the fourth, back to the first, and now he has 20 goals. 20 goals for a player making literally league minimum this year and next year. Like, it's like-- besides the fact that I'm supporting a player that's great, just like, imagine how crazy this is! And yes, when it comes to Bunting, people will say like, "oh, he doesn't deserve the Calder", "oh, he's too old".

But I get it. I get it. Listen, Moritz Seider is probably going to win the Calder, but you can't tell me that Bunting doesn't deserve a nomination. You can't. And a lot of people will say, oh, it's because he's playing with Matthews and Marner, how else do you expect him to play? OK, I'm sorry, take any player and put them up with Matthews and Marner. You're telling me they're going to score 20 goals? They're going to play this well? They're going to be this impactful on the ice?

Like, the goals aside, Bunting is noticeable despite playing with Matthews and Marner. Like, that's-- that's significant. That's huge. So, yes, he is in a great position to succeed. And yes, he's old for a rookie. But like, let's stop with the slander. Michael Bunting is a Leaf, and Michael Bunting is a great player.

And I am so happy that I got that jersey. And yes, it might be circumstantial, but you know what, it's fine. I love Michael Bunting. I love the relationship. And I just-- I'm so happy that I was right. I'm so happy that he's playing well. Just continue. Score 30. I would probably pass out. Keep going.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

    Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).&nbsp;

  • Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt 'lit the fire' of January 6, prosecutors allege in closing trial arguments

    "Every mob needs leaders, and this defendant was a leader that day," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments at the first January 6 trial.

  • Kyler Murray un-scrubs Instagram, brings back Cardinals pics

    Murray is once again willing to admit to his Instagram followers that he is a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Could Anton Forsberg be the gem of the NHL trade deadline?

    Anton Forsberg might end up being the steal of the deadline — if Ottawa is willing to move him.

  • As virus cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack

    Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. It was the latest sign of just how radically New Zealand's approach to the virus has shifted, moving from elimination to suppression and now to something approaching acceptance as the omicron variant has taken hold. Experts say New Zealand's sometimes counterintuitive actions have likely saved thousands of lives by allowing the nation to mostly avoid earlier, more deadly variants and buying time to get people vaccinated.

  • The numbers behind the Raptors' three-game slide are not pretty

    Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.

  • Texas man guilty for role in assault on U.S. Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors

    A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury. The defendant, Guy Reffitt, was found guilty on all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding. Reffitt's trial was seen as an important test case as the U.S. Justice Department attempts to secure convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not taken plea deals.

  • UPDATE 2-Poland ready to place all its MIG-29 jets at the disposal of U.S.

    Poland is ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, and urges other NATO members that own planes of that type to do the same, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland as well as other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • One Of These Former 'Bachelor' Contestants *Might* Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

    Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette' starts filming next week. Find out more about the seven former 'Bachelor' contestants who might be the next lead of the show.

  • UPDATE 1-Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary

    Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times. The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies that defies U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday https://nyti.ms/3722ASf.

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • NBA betting: 76ers' success with James Harden has bettors really excited

    The Sixers' share of wagers to win the East and the NBA Finals keeps growing as Philly has won five of six games since Harden's arrival.

  • Everything we know about the Atlas vs. Querétaro soccer match that turned violent

    A riot broke out during a Liga MX game between visiting Atlas and Querétaro FC on Saturday. Here's what we know at this point.

  • Ukrainian teenager vows to stay in Lviv as army ‘needs her support’

    Prior to the war, Nadiia Shymkiv was a student at Ukraine Catholic University studying law.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were