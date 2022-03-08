Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Video Transcript

- Let me tell you a story, all right? When the Leafs signed Michael Bunting over the off season, I believed-- I felt something there, and I had a feeling that this would end up being something great. I looked Michael Bunting straight in the eye, and I said, hey, this could be the start of something new, and it feels so right to be here with you. Yes, I just quoted High School Musical. Whatever.

Because months later, what happened? Yeah, Michael Bunting started on the second line, go to the first, down to the fourth, back to the first, and now he has 20 goals. 20 goals for a player making literally league minimum this year and next year. Like, it's like-- besides the fact that I'm supporting a player that's great, just like, imagine how crazy this is! And yes, when it comes to Bunting, people will say like, "oh, he doesn't deserve the Calder", "oh, he's too old".

But I get it. I get it. Listen, Moritz Seider is probably going to win the Calder, but you can't tell me that Bunting doesn't deserve a nomination. You can't. And a lot of people will say, oh, it's because he's playing with Matthews and Marner, how else do you expect him to play? OK, I'm sorry, take any player and put them up with Matthews and Marner. You're telling me they're going to score 20 goals? They're going to play this well? They're going to be this impactful on the ice?

Like, the goals aside, Bunting is noticeable despite playing with Matthews and Marner. Like, that's-- that's significant. That's huge. So, yes, he is in a great position to succeed. And yes, he's old for a rookie. But like, let's stop with the slander. Michael Bunting is a Leaf, and Michael Bunting is a great player.

And I am so happy that I got that jersey. And yes, it might be circumstantial, but you know what, it's fine. I love Michael Bunting. I love the relationship. And I just-- I'm so happy that I was right. I'm so happy that he's playing well. Just continue. Score 30. I would probably pass out. Keep going.