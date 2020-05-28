Miami Shoreline 'Disappears' Under Band of Rain in Timelapse Footage

A heavy band of rain hit Miami on May 26, coming during a three-day period of rainfall that caused between 5 and 15 inches of flooding in areas of Miami-Dade County.

From the balcony of his apartment, local man Ryan Rea took a timelapse video of the rainclouds gathering across the Miami shoreline on May 26, obscuring almost all buildings from view at one point.

Sharing the footage to Twitter, Rea wrote that the rain was “just NOT giving up.” Credit: Ryan Rea via Storyful