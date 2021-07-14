Miami Protesters Hold Demonstration Outside Florida Military Base

Dozens of protesters in Miami showing support for anti-government demonstrations in Cuba rallied outside an American military base on July 13.

Some protesters were calling for military intervention in Cuba from the United States, according to local media.

Demonstrations began on Monday in Miami after thousands of people took to the streets across the Caribbean island nation. Social media networks were restricted in Cuba after Monday, according to digital watchdog NetBlocks. Credit: Heli Valero via Storyful