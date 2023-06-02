Miami Police Unveils New Remote-Controlled Robot

Police in Miami unveiled a new remote-controlled robot named SPOT on Wednesday, May 31.

Footage released by Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) shows officers operating SPOT, which the department said would be used by its Special Response Team.

“A trained police officer operates the robot through a simple touch screen pad offering a number of capabilities, including two way communications, opening doors, retrieving objects, climbing stairs and offering visual feedback to the operator,” an officer says in the video. “SPOT will be utilised on all barricaded subject and hostage rescue incidents where there is a value in introducing technology to gain valuable information rather than placing officers in harms way.” Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department via Storyful