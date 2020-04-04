Miami Mayor First in Florida to Become Coronavirus Convalescent Plasma Donor

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first in Florida to become a convalescent plasma donor on April 3, after recovering from the coronavirus.

A city of Miami release said Suarez donated with OneBlood, a nonprofit organization serving the southeast United States.

“In an ironic twist of fate, at the same time OneBlood began coordinating the Mayor’s donation, a patient with a severe case of coronavirus also contacted the Mayor asking if he would consider donating his plasma in the hopes of aiding his recovery,” the release said.

According to the Red Cross, recovered coronavirus patients are encouraged to donate blood, because those previously affected have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. Credit: City of Miami via Storyful