Miami Family Continues Mariachi Tradition for Grandmother's 85th Birthday

A family in the Miami area was determined to give their matriarch her favorite celebration – a mariachi band performance on her Cinco de Mayo birthday – even during the coronavirus lockdown.

This video, shared by Twitter user @TWDandG, shows the surprise performance outside his grandmother’s home in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

“We usually go to a Mexican restaurant to see a mariachi band play,” @TWDandG noted. But this time, the family “brought the mariachis to her.” Credit: @TheWDandG via Storyful