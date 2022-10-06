Miami Boys Choir Performance Goes Viral Nearly 15 Years Later

The Miami Boys Choir, an Orthodox Jewish music group, gained national attention after the group’s composer, Yerachmiel Begun, posted a 2008 performance at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on TikTok.

A video posted by the Miami Boys Choir account, which they said was filmed in April of 2008 at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, shows the group’s dynamic performance of “Yerushalayim,” which means “Jerusalem” in Hebrew. The video garnered more than 1.3 million views less than a month after it was posted on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Chananya Begun, Yerachmiel’s son, told Storyful that this 2008 performance was “notable” as it was the first show that the group “completely changed its performing style,” citing the “boy band” fashion as members sang into individual microphones and danced choreographed routines. Chananya Begun said, “It is amazing that the very first show to showcase that big change was the one that has gone viral today.”

Begun explained that the Miami Boys Choir “is an incredible institution featuring incredibly talented and hard working kids” that is led by Yerachmeil Begun, who “composed every single song MBC has ever released since 1977, over 500 to date.” Credit: Yerachmiel Begun and the Miami Boys Choir via Storyful