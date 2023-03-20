Miami Beach Under State of Emergency and Curfew in Response to Shootings and 'Unruly Crowds'

Miami Beach authorities issued a state of emergency and a curfew in response to “two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds” in the area on Sunday, March 19.

According to the City of Miami Beach statement, the curfew was in effect from 11:59 on March 19 to 6 am on March 20.

The statement said the City Manager intends to impose similar additional curfew restrictions from March 23 through March 27.

Miami Beach Police reported two fatal shootings in the region on March 17 and March 19.

Footage captured by Tobias Nahum shows crowds jumping on a car on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Credit: Tobias Nahum via Storyful