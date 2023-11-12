MIAGilbert Mitchell Dedication

CBC

One person is believed to be dead on a property near the U.S. border in Langley, B.C., after a fire broke out during a large-scale police operation Friday, the RCMP said Saturday.B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC), confirmed to CBC News that it is now investigating the incident, which left two police vehicles heavily damaged by fire. Officers responded to a report of a "distraught" individual on the 23000-block of 0 Avenue property, Friday after 10 a.m.