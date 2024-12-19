Mia B shares the facts about Xavier Legette's horse hobby 'NFL Slimetime'
Mia Burleson shares the facts about Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette's love for horseback riding on "NFL Slimetime".
There's a pretty straightforward scenario in which Cousins can join the Browns this upcoming offseason, and it'd be good for both parties. It also won't be easy, but with this QB and this franchise, what has been lately?
The 30,000-foot view of the Pavia decision: It not only paves the way for all junior college players to gain an additional year, but it may invite even more legal challenges over the NCAA's eligibility rules.
Not the best timing for the Commanders.
The NCAA keeps taking legal losses.
The ruling allows the teams to compete as chartered teams in 2025 as their lawsuit against NASCAR proceeds.
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that, unless the Jets release him, he will contemplate his football future once the season is over.
In this week’s episode of Inside Coverage, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein deep dive into the Atlanta Falcons' decision to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.
With three games left in the regular season, Charles McDonald sizes up a sad race for the top pick, lavishes godlike praise on Josh Allen, and laughs at an awesomely bad game from the weekend.
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss.
Lillard has been with Adidas since entering the league in 2012 and agrees to his extension after winning the NBA Cup.
As Josh Allen makes the case as the NFL MVP, he's also chasing another mark he's likely unaware of in fantasy football's most important month.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen spins forward some key Week 15 results for managers heading into their playoff semifinals.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
Dalton Del Don examines five fantasy stars with different reasons to give us concern when we need them most.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
SMU is headed to the College Football Playoff in its first season in the ACC. How it made the jump to the conference is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Think about how bad that win over the Raiders had to feel in order to make this move.
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Milwaukee dominated both sides of the ball to cap a 7-0 run in the NBA Cup.