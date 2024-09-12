Mia B shares the facts about the watch time of the NFL 'NFL Slimetime'
Mia Burleson shares the facts about how long it would take to watch every NFL game on "NFL Slimetime".
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Mahomes says his place isn't to tell people who to vote for but to register to vote.
Ariel Helwani will launch the new era of his show live from The Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian on Friday afternoon.
Rays manager Kevin Cash got a one-game ban for the incident.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen outlines some key storylines we should be keeping track of as Week 2 begins.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Jeanty has scored nine TDs and is averaging over 10 yards a carry through two weeks.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Week 1 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 2. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 2 to maximize your fantasy lineups. The two use data to find clarity for the WR groups in Buffalo, Kansas City and Chicago. They also discuss how the Rams WR target share will change with the latest Puka Nacua injury. Vetri ends the show by sharing 3 trades you should look to make this week if you want to buy low but make a big splash.
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to get some takes off both mild and spicy variety off their chest as they give their thoughts on Week 1 of NFL action.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Peterson reportedly owes $12.5 million in principal, interest and fees on a loan he took out while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 half-PPR flex rankings.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
Deshaun Watson was suspended by the league for 11 games in 2022 after he was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct.
Christian McCaffrey is out for Monday's game against the New York Jets with a calf injury.
Hill and Campbell were both detained then released by Miami Police following alleged traffic violations by Hill ahead of Sunday's Dolphins game.