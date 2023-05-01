New Mexico's Top Stories for May 1, 2023

CBC

Carol and John Larkin are facing the prospect of being evicted from their third home in less than a year. "It happened over there at Summerside Motel; we had to go to Causeway [Bay Hotel]. Then back in the fall last year, Causeway did it," Carol Larkin said. "Now we're here and it is happening again." John Larkin said the housing situation is weighing on his mental health. "We have no place to go," he said. "Where are you supposed to go? On the street?" The Larkins are being told they need to le