Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts and Shoots Lava into Sky
Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted on February 24, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for ash fall in the region.
Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 22:36 on Friday evening.
The National Civil and Protection Service said emissions of volcanic gases and ash has been observed in north-northwest since the “moderate explosion”. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful