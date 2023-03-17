Mexico's leader pushes back on US fentanyl criticism

STORY: Greater quantities of synthetic opioid fentanyl directly enter the United States and Canada than Mexico, Mexico's president said on Thursday, pushing back against U.S. criticism of his record on cracking down on trafficking in the lethal drug.

A powerful painkiller, fentanyl has been blamed for fueling a surge in U.S. drug overdoses, and some Republican lawmakers have urged Washington to authorize the use of military force in Mexico to bring the country's drug gangs to heel.

Last month Anne Milgram, head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) told a U.S. congressional hearing on drug trafficking that Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and rival Jalisco New Generation Cartel were responsible for the "vast majority of fentanyl that is coming into the United States."

Lopez Obrador, who has bristled at suggestions the U.S. could intervene in Mexico, said Mexican officials had explained to him that only blue fentanyl pills turned up in Mexico.