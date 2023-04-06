New Mexico woman caught human, drug smuggling in Florida
New Mexico woman caught human, drug smuggling in Florida
New Mexico woman caught human, drug smuggling in Florida
Actor claims he performed background checks on Jho Low before accepting money for his film
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
Julia Faustyna was seeking genetic proof she was abducted British girl
When Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home in January 2020, his stepmother Letecia Stauch couldn’t keep her story straight about when he was last seen. Now she’s admitted to the killing - but isn’t taking responsibility as she faces trial. Andrea Blanco reports
The Twitter CEO is demanding San Francisco District Attorney take action after the slaying of a high profile tech executive
MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say an Indian man living in Canada was paid thousands of dollars to smuggle other Indian nationals into the U.S. through the Akwesasne Mohawk reserve. Simranjit (Shally) Singh, 40, appeared in an Albany, N.Y., court Friday to face six counts of alien smuggling for profit and three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit, a day after he was extradited from Canada. The case is not connected to the deaths last week of eight peopl
A Calgary pastor charged with hate-motivated crimes stemming from an altercation at a children's library drag event has been arrested again, the third time in the past five weeks. Derek Reimer appeared briefly before a justice of the peace on Wednesday as the Crown indicated it plans to apply to revoke his bail. Reimer was protesting near another drag storytime event when he was arrested on outstanding warrants. He now faces eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbanc
“(He) was spending the night at a friends house and a nightmare happened.”
‘I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen’
MONTREAL — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne, Que., man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week confirmed Tuesday he is connected to the case. In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police said Casey Oakes, 30, is linked to the tragic discovery, but they didn't provide further details. "Akwesasne Mohawk police investigators now believe Casey Oakes was connected to the eight deceased victims recovered from the water o
A woman's body was found in 1980, decaying on a Lake Erie beach. With the help of DNA testing, police identified her as Patricia Eleanor Greenwood.
‘No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW,’ ex-president fumes
Ontario Provincial Police have charged five people in connection with illegal activity at a Toronto casino. In a news release issued Tuesday, the OPP said investigators were contacted on October 19, 2022 regarding allegations that a table games dealer was in collusion with patrons at Woodbine Casino, which is located near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 in Etobicoke. As a result, police say four people — ranging in ages 25 to 33 — were arrested and charged with cheating at play, theft over $5,0
Charles Mustard has been sentenced to life without a chance of parole for 15 years for the 1993 murder of Toronto woman Barbara Brodkin. Justice Brian O'Marra delivered the sentence on Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court after a judge-alone trial. Mustard, now 68, was arrested in October 2018. His DNA was found under the victim's fingernails and he was convicted of second-degree murder in February. Brodkin, who was 41 at the time of her murder, had been stabbed to death. In an emotional impact s
Ontario Provincial Police have charged another woman in connection with the abduction Elnaz Hajtamiri, who has been missing for nearly 16 months. In a news release, police said 35-year-old Etobicoke resident Dominique Ewan was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16, police said Wednesday. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibl
MONTREAL — A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter after an 84-year-old man died following a 2019 surgery, police in Laval, Que., said Tuesday. Isabelle Désormeau was arrested March 30 and released under conditions and a promise to appear for her arraignment on April 21, the police service north of Montreal said. Désormeau, police said, was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery, and according to records, has not practised for several years. Police said Désormeau, 52, faces one co
A teenager suspected of uploading videos on social media showing the rape of a nine-year-old girl was recorded as "low risk" by police despite living with younger siblings, a report has found.
The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to U.N. Security Council members on Wednesday. Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith must explain to Albertans why she discussed a criminal case with the accused before his trial, whether she still believes such calls are OK and whether she will continue to have these conversations, legal experts and political scientists say. They say the premier's actions are a violation of the democratic firewall separating politicians from court cases and that Smith's strategy to stay silent and threaten to sue media ensures the controversy will be alive for
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is threatening legal action against the CBC if the corporation doesn't retract and apologize for recent reporting about the premier and COVID-19-related criminal cases related to last year's Coutts, Alta., blockade. In a letter addressed to CBC editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon and verified by CBC News, lawyer Munaf Mohamed, writing on Smith's behalf, demands the corporation retract its reporting and publish an apology online and in news broadcasts "informing readers t