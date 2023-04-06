New Mexico woman caught human, drug smuggling in Florida

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter after an 84-year-old man died following a 2019 surgery, police in Laval, Que., said Tuesday. Isabelle Désormeau was arrested March 30 and released under conditions and a promise to appear for her arraignment on April 21, the police service north of Montreal said. Désormeau, police said, was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery, and according to records, has not practised for several years. Police said Désormeau, 52, faces one co