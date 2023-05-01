New Mexico Weather Forecast May 01 2023
An unusually cold start to May will bring a risk for accumulating snow into southern Ontario
China's Red Rail is said to be the world's first suspended maglev, or magnetic levitation, train, allowing it to float through the air untethered.
A rapidly developing system that will reach peak intensity near the Ontario-Quebec border early Monday morning has the potential to break low-pressure records for many areas
Residents of several communities west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to an encroaching and out-of-control wildfire. RCMP say due to high winds, a fire in Parkland County is quickly heading west toward the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg, two communities about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton. Both Parkland County and the neighbouring Yellowhead County have declared a state of local emergency. Derrick Forsythe, information officer with Alberta Wildfire, said there are
Will conditions this May flip-flop like we saw in April, or is Canada finally in for a spell of consistent warmth?
May will kick off with a bang in parts of Western Canada, with summer-like warmth that could help fuel thunderstorms and more wildfires across B.C. and Alberta, respectively.
The vice-chair of Vancouver's Park Board has vowed to take action after one of the city's most popular stretches of beaches was left strewn with garbage over the weekend. Brennan Bastyovansky said Saturday's summer-like weather, sunshine and a high temperature of 23 C brought thousands of people out to the waterfront from Sunset Beach to English Bay in the city's West End neighbourhood. Although he was heartened by the festive atmosphere of people enjoying some of the warmest and sunniest weathe
A dreary stretch of weather in Ontario will boil over on Sunday and Monday as gusty winds, rumbles of thunder, and possibly shattered weather records are in the forecast
Cars were left thrown on top of each other after a tornado devastated the US state of Florida. Footage shared by @Doug24Seven shows carnage left behind by the tornado in a car park in North Palm Beach, Florida. Winds up to 50mph and lashing rain battered the coastline over the weekend, leaving more than 7,000 people without power and a number of roads blocked. @Doug24Seven via Spectee /TMX
Most of the Florida Peninsula — including Miami and Fort Lauderdale — was under a tornado watch Sunday afternoon until around 12:30 p.m.
Sweden has announced plans to build the world’s first electrified motorway, allowing electric cars to charge themselves as they pass along its surface.
Rainfall warnings have been issued across eastern Ontario and western Quebec as downpours are expected to hit the region Sunday evening. In Ottawa, between 40 and 50 millimetres of rain could fall by tomorrow morning, Environment Canada said in a warning issued Sunday afternoon. Warnings were previously issued Saturday for places like Kingston, Napanee, Belleville and Prince Edward County. In the Kingston area, as much as 70 millimetres of rain could fall in some places over what's become a mult
A rescued black bear cub enjoyed playtime with carers at a wildlife center in Waynesboro, Virginia, video released on Friday, April 28, shows.Footage posted by Virginia Wildlife Center shows the cub exploring its enclosure with a wildlife official. According to the Facebook post, the baby bear was the “first cub of the year” to enter the facility for its annual rehabilitation program.On April 12, the wildlife center said the 2022 cohort of bears were set free following a year of rehabilitative care by a team of wildlife veterinarians and permitted wildlife staff.The young bears of 2023 will be cared for by the wildlife center until Spring 2024, the center’s website said. Credit: Virginia Wildlife Center via Storyful
Premier Doug Ford's government is preparing to expand gas-fired power plants in Ontario, a move critics say will make the province's electricity system dirtier and could eventually leave taxpayers on the hook. The province is currently soliciting bids for additional gas-fired electricity generation, which means either new gas plants get built or existing gas plants get expanded. It's poised to be Ontario's biggest increase in the gas-fired power supply in more than a decade, since the previous L
Two wildfires in B.C.'s Central Interior have prompted evacuation alerts for residents of the province's Cariboo region. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Dripping Water wildfire, originally discovered Thursday afternoon, is the bigger of the two fires, and has grown to 209 hectares, or 2.09 square kilometres. Evacuation alerts have been issued by both the Tl'etinqox First Nation government and by the Cariboo Regional District for the area around the fire, about 600 kilometres north of Vancouve
Thousands of the insects typically surface every year, spreading out in thick swarms that cover everything from trees and rocks to the sides of homes along the lakeshores.
A temperature spike raises concerns among climate scientists
Building codes to protect new structures from flooding can produce damaging ripple effects for old ones
The bans typically apply to new equipment and are popping up from Vermont to California. Proponents say it's good for the climate, health and noise.
Flights delayed at Orlando International Airport due to severe weather