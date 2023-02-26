New Mexico Weather Forecast for Feb. 26
Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.
A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.
A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.
As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.
Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.
A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day
Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.
A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.
Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses in California were without electricity early Friday. Rare winter weather continues to batter much of the state.
STORY: Earlier this week, a storm dumped 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) of snow in Portland, Oregon, according to local media.The 64-acre zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, closed on Thursday (February 23) and Friday because of the snow.Across the country, more than 900,000 were left without power and thousands of flights were delayed as the snow brought havoc from Washington state, along the West Coast, to New England.
A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix
Watch from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest. The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early on Sunday.