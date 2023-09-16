Mexico marks 213th independence anniversary

STORY: Shortly before midnight, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave the “Cry for independence” at the Presidential Palace balcony with thundering chants of “Viva Mexico” (“Long live Mexico”).

The festivity marked the 213th anniversary of the independence from the New Spain movement, which started with the call to arms by rebel priest Miguel Hidalgo.

Mexicans eventually achieved their independence from the Spanish colony in 1821.

The ceremony finished with fireworks.