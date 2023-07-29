New Mexico lawmakers update on RECA status

The Daily Beast

Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesKYIV—The Kupiansk and Lyman axis of eastern Ukraine is rapidly spiraling into one of the hottest flashpoints of the war. The Ukrainian military reports that Russia has packed the region with more than 100,000 soldiers and 900 tanks—almost as many as the USSR deployed during the occupation of Afghanistan.For some on the front line, it’s a sign that Vladimir Putin is desperate for a chink of light in his disastrous war.“Putin has to sell at least some vict