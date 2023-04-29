New Mexico governor to look into anti-hazing legislation

Reuters

When attorneys for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appear in court to defend against Walt Disney Co's lawsuit that accuses the Republican official of weaponizing state government, they will see a familiar face, if not always a welcome one. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee has struck down several laws that defined DeSantis' conservative political agenda, including statutes that sought to limit the speech of college professors, curtailed protests and restricted voting access. Walker was nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.