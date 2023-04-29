New Mexico governor to look into anti-hazing legislation
Mark Paoletta, attorney and friend of Clarence Thomas, argued that recent rule changes show why the justice did not have disclose the trips.
Mark Paoletta comes under fire for not disclosing he went on trips with Thomas and billionaire Harlan Crow in his defense of the Supreme Court justice's ethics.
House members can't be impeached, but they can be expelled with a two-thirds vote. There are no credible reports of an effort to remove Adam Schiff.
Congresswoman denied accusation while dismissing matter as unimportant
Alito also complained in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that "practically nobody" is defending the Supreme Court from criticism.
Canada has brought its Online Streaming Act into law after years of heated debate. The key impact of Bill C-11 is that streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ will now be regulated by similar laws to those overseeing the country’s networks. In practice, the streaming services are now required to “contribute to the […]
The top commander of US forces in Europe told congressional lawmakers that he's "very confident" Ukraine has what it needs for a counteroffensive.
"I feel like I have a voice and I can be heard," said David Gianforte, who made an appeal in a meeting at the governor's office.
The continued absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., allowed the Senate to pass a repeal of a White House antipollution measure, reigniting calls for her to resign.
When attorneys for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appear in court to defend against Walt Disney Co's lawsuit that accuses the Republican official of weaponizing state government, they will see a familiar face, if not always a welcome one. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee has struck down several laws that defined DeSantis' conservative political agenda, including statutes that sought to limit the speech of college professors, curtailed protests and restricted voting access. Walker was nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.
Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of a school superintendent who criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the educator of violating several statutes and DeSantis directives and allowing his “personal political views” to guide his leadership. Such a revocation by the state Department of Education could allow DeSantis to remove Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna from his elected office.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion bans in deeply conservative Nebraska and South Carolina each fell a single vote short of passing in their legislatures amid heated debates among Republicans, yet another sign that abortion is becoming a difficult issue for the GOP. As the last vote was cast in Nebraska, where abortion is currently banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy, cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber, with opponents of the bill waving signs and chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” In Sou
Here’s how a difference over how the Catholic Mass is performed got thrust into the Congressional culture wars by Josh Hawley and Jim Jordan.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary could unlock about €13 billion ($14.4 billion) of funds frozen by the European Union after reaching a preliminary deal on key judicial reforms, according to the bloc’s budget commissioner.Most Read from BloombergHarley-Davidson Says Repo Shortage Is Fueling Credit LossesFed’s Jerome Powell Tricked by Russian Pranksters Posing as ZelenskiyFugitive CEO Ordered to Pay $3.4 Billion in Record Fraud Case Involving BitcoinTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US Ve
NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced pointed questions about his government's cuts to foreign aid spending Thursday at a star-spangled conference meant to showcase his credentials as an international agent of change. Trudeau's appearance at Global Citizen Now, a gathering of world leaders, celebrities and activists focused on advancing sustainable development internationally, was to be a platform for new federal funding to promote women's rights. But moderator and former CTV anchor Lis
Republicans in the Texas statehouse want a display of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. And that's not all.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a Senate campaign on Thursday afternoon, setting up a potential challenge to incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has not yet said if he'll run for reelection. If Justice and Manchin square-off next year, the outcome could determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently held by Democrats, 51-49. Justice launched his Senate bid at the Greenbriar, a West Virginia luxury resort that he owns.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a two-day visit to New York, where he announced new funding to advance women’s rights and gender equality around the world. But he found himself on the hot seat as former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme grilled him on his government’s decision to cut foreign aid funding in the last federal budget.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In massive victories for Republicans, the newly GOP-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased. The partisan gerrymandering ruling should make it significantly easier for the Republican-dominated legislature to help the GOP gain seats in the narrowly divided U.S. House when state lawmakers redraw congressional bou
The legislation passed the Senate on Wednesday in a 50-49 vote. Rep. Ro Khanna blamed the Democratic failure on Feinstein's prolonged absence.